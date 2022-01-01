Would you run for a cupcake? The Staff and Board of Directors of Family Counseling Service are excited to announce the 2022 Monster Mash Cupcake Dash – where you get a cupcake at the finish line! We have added a 10K event to this year’s race and it will be held at a new location: Water’s Edge Park. The proceeds of this event directly benefit the community through the programs of Family Counseling Service.

FCS has been serving the Coastal Bend since 1942. We have been meeting the needs of the community for 80 years and the need for mental health and victim services in the Coastal Bend is only increasing. Each year we provide over 10,000 hours of mental health and crime victim services in Nueces and surrounding counties. Many of those we serve are uninsured or underinsured and this is the reason we rely on events to raise funds to help cover the cost of therapy.

We are able to provide equitable access to high quality mental health care to all who seek it, thanks to the generosity of our community. Such generosity allows us to continue to fulfill our mission of strengthening children, individuals and families in the Coastal Bend.

Event Sponsors: Valero Energy, Texas A&M University, Kingsville, The Port of Corpus Christi, Frost Bank, The Training Room