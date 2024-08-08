Aransas Pass community walks in honor of Elisa Roberson

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Community members and family gathered in Aransas Pass on Tuesday to remember Elisa Roberson on the 35th anniversary of her disappearance.

On Aug. 6, 1989, Elisa Roberson was on her way to visit a friend between Kieberger Elementary and a home on Goodnight Avenue. She never reached her friend’s home and remains missing to this day.

“Thirty-five years ago today, life in Aransas Pass as we knew it ceased to exist," is how retired Lieutenant Linda Thompson described the fateful day.

KRIS 6 News The memorial for Elisa Roberson located at Kieburger Elementary. It was one of Elisa's last known locations.

In honor of the anniversary, Roberson's family returned to Aransas Pass to let the community know that the search for Elisa is far from over.

“We’re here today because of Elisa; we’re here today to honor her, to honor her memory, to walk with her," Elisa's sister, Ruby Roberson Hall, told those in attendance Tuesday night. "We’re still looking for her, we’re still searching for her, and we are doing everything in our power to bring her home.”

She continued, “We feel that this is the first step that bridges the gap between our family, the community, and the police department.”

Along with the walk, the family was also honored with a proclamation from the Aransas Pass City Council officially declaring August 6 as Elisa Roberson Remembrance Day.

“I’m very grateful for this proclamation that we were awarded in Elisa’s honor,” Elisa's mother, Marina Roberson, told attendees.

Following an emotional collection of speeches, those in attendance walked the same path Elisa would have traveled over three decades prior. Upon returning to the elementary school grounds, butterflies were released to celebrate Elisa's legacy.

If you have information pertaining to this investigation, please contact missingelisa1989@gmail.com or your local police department.

KRIS 6 News Retired Lieutenant Linda Thompson listens to the chirp of a butterfly during a celebration of Elisa Roberson.

