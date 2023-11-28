Alice man dabbing in talent this holiday season

Joseph A. Garza, a native of Alice, is going from business to business decorating window displays for Christmas.

Garza had a hand for art, but didn't take it seriously.

He became addicted to pain medication after an accident. The addiction along with several wrong decisions led him to prison.

While in prison, Garza rediscovered his talents. Prison gave him the opportunity to work on his art.

After his prison release in April of this year, Garza got a job who allowed his to paint Christmas window art at their business.

When you think Christmas decorations, you picture trees, ornaments, and lights. But one Alice native is bringing the holidays to life with brushes and paint.

Just over two years ago, Joseph Garza was in prison after he found himself addicted to pain pills. He said his time behind bars gave him the opportunity to not only reflect on his life, it also helped him rediscover his passion for art.

“I’ve seen success in all kinds of ways, but like I said drug addiction ruined my life,” Garza said.

After getting out of prison, Garza got a job with a car dealership in Corpus Christi. They allowed him to paint their display windows for the Christmas holiday. That led to other businesses contacting him about doing the same for them.

Garza is now spreading the Christmas spirit through acrylic paint. He said is painting is more than just a job – he learns about himself with each stroke of his paint brush.

“For me I feel like it brings color to people’s lives. Whatever people take from it, they take from it. I enjoy doing it when I do it – for me personally – it’s my therapy. It’s just me and the paint,” Garza said.

Each painting takes six hours to complete. Although he wishes he found a use for his skills an easier way, he knows that without his time in prison - he wouldn’t be making other people happy this Christmas season.

Garza said his therapy and his passion is taking him from around South Texas – not only for the holidays.

His wish is to see where his talent takes him.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.