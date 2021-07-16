Abandoned house catches fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire inside a vacant home Friday morning.

It broke out around 7:30 a.m. Friday on the 2600 block of Cloyde Street.

Firefighters say when they arrived the home was engulfed in flames, but they were able to bring it under control quickly.

Crews on the scene say it appears to have started inside a utility closet on the side of the home.

“We pulled the line and it seemed to originate on the side of the house in a utility closet,” Corpus Christi Fire Department Cpt. Jeff De La Garza said. “We got it knocked out pretty quick. We confirmed through a search that the house was vacant.”

No one was injured in the fire.