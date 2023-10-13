3 cafeteria staffs at local ISD's earn perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were 26 Perfect scores this week, including West Oso High School.

West Oso ISD Food Services Director Ray Williams said the how and why a Perfect score is important to them and their students.

"We try to make sure everything is sterile. Safety is always our main concern. It's always our #1 priority and we make sure to keep our food at the right temperature, and quality and so forth," Williams said.

The Flour Bluff Early Childhood Development Center also made the top 26.

"These 4 ladies here, they take it to heart every single day," FBISD Nutrition Coordinator Eric Martinez said. "They're here for the students, and they make sure that their food is safe every single day. And it shows. They scored a 100 on their audit and they just do a fantastic job," he said.

Other restaurants that earned100's from inspectors include:

Belleeah's Apples & Treats

4916 Everhart Rd.

Bottom Line Deli

TAMUCC

Brundret Middle School

100 Station St., Port Aransas

Chick-Fil-A

La Palmera Mall

Celsita's

15401 SPID, Padre Island

Chick-Fil-A

4946 S. Staples St.

Collegiate High School

101 Baldwin Blvd.

Dr. Hector P. Garcia Elementary

1945 Gollihar Rd.

Flock

1813 Ennis Joslin Rd.

J Boys

5628 Williams Dr.

Let Them Eat Cake

4915 Everhart Rd.

PERFECT SCORES

—————————

Mary Grett Elementary

1761 Hudson St.

Berlanga Elementary

4120 Carroll Ln.

McDonald's

4730 S Alameda St.

Menger Elementary

2401 S Alameda St.

Olive Garden

5258 SPID

Port Aransas ISD

100 Station St.

Sam Houston Elementary

363 Norton St.

Seaside Cafe

169 Seaside Dr.

Sonic

4801 S Staples St.

Subway

TAMUCC

Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill Dr.

Whataburger

3220 Gollihar Rd.

Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes

4820 Kostoryz Rd.

"B LIST"

————

88

Estrella de Jalisco

1322 Leopard St.

87

The nest

6534 Yorktown Blvd.

LOW SCORE

----------------

85

Taqueria Acapulco

1133 Airline Rd.

6 violations

- Wash hands before making tacos by hand

- Cooks need to wash hands when changing tasks in the kitchen