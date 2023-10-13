3 cafeteria staffs at local ISD's earn perfect scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were 26 Perfect scores this week, including West Oso High School.
West Oso ISD Food Services Director Ray Williams said the how and why a Perfect score is important to them and their students.
"We try to make sure everything is sterile. Safety is always our main concern. It's always our #1 priority and we make sure to keep our food at the right temperature, and quality and so forth," Williams said.
The Flour Bluff Early Childhood Development Center also made the top 26.
"These 4 ladies here, they take it to heart every single day," FBISD Nutrition Coordinator Eric Martinez said. "They're here for the students, and they make sure that their food is safe every single day. And it shows. They scored a 100 on their audit and they just do a fantastic job," he said.
Other restaurants that earned100's from inspectors include:
Belleeah's Apples & Treats
4916 Everhart Rd.
Bottom Line Deli
TAMUCC
Brundret Middle School
100 Station St., Port Aransas
Chick-Fil-A
La Palmera Mall
Celsita's
15401 SPID, Padre Island
Chick-Fil-A
4946 S. Staples St.
Collegiate High School
101 Baldwin Blvd.
Dr. Hector P. Garcia Elementary
1945 Gollihar Rd.
Flock
1813 Ennis Joslin Rd.
J Boys
5628 Williams Dr.
Let Them Eat Cake
4915 Everhart Rd.
PERFECT SCORES
—————————
Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson St.
Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Ln.
McDonald's
4730 S Alameda St.
Menger Elementary
2401 S Alameda St.
Olive Garden
5258 SPID
Port Aransas ISD
100 Station St.
Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton St.
Seaside Cafe
169 Seaside Dr.
Sonic
4801 S Staples St.
Subway
TAMUCC
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill Dr.
Whataburger
3220 Gollihar Rd.
Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes
4820 Kostoryz Rd.
"B LIST"
————
88
Estrella de Jalisco
1322 Leopard St.
87
The nest
6534 Yorktown Blvd.
LOW SCORE
----------------
85
Taqueria Acapulco
1133 Airline Rd.
6 violations
- Wash hands before making tacos by hand
- Cooks need to wash hands when changing tasks in the kitchen