Let The Aromas Of Yankee Candles Take You Where You Want To Go

Chocolate layer cake, pink sands, autumn breeze — what do all these things have in common? While they may not sound like it, these are the names of scented candles.

You can make your home smell like almost anything you want by picking the right candle. Offering the benefits of aromatherapy while providing a warm glow, scented candles can have a transformative effect on your space.

Yankee Candle has been making scented candles since 1969. It was started by Mike Kittredge when he was just 16 years old and wanted to make his mother a candle for Christmas. He melted some crayons and created his first candle, ultimately sparking the idea for a candle business.

Now in business for over 50 years, the company has perfected an array of aromas in many forms, such as jar candles, pillar candles, tea light candles and even air fresheners. Crafted by master candlemakers in Massachusetts, Yankee Candles are the perfect addition to your home or office space.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for Yankee Candles.

Bursting with the aroma of apples, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and vanilla, this large candle will make your home smell like a fall festival. The jar contains 22 ounces of paraffin wax and can burn for between 110 and 150 hours.

This Yankee Candle has a classic wintry scent that blends earthy cedar and balsam with notes of citrus, herbs and red berry. If you like woody fragrances, this is a great option for you. The large 22-ounce candle burns for 110 to 150 hours. It features a natural fiber wick for a clean burn.

Romantic aromas such as sage, cedarwood, juniper berry, bergamot and patchouli make up the scents in this candle, evoking the sultriness of a summer evening. It comes in a stunning black color. The paraffin-grade wax offers a long-lasting and consistent burn.

Want the effects of aromatherapy in your car? These air freshener “candles” come in three appealing scents that will remind you of a beach vacation. Each air freshener lasts for up to 30 days and includes a string so it’s easy to hang up in the car.

Cinnamon, baking spices and a hint of tea — the coziness of home is captured in this glass jar candle, which provides between 110 and 150 hours of burning time and has a clean, consistent burn.

Bright and refreshing orange combined with sticky-sweet honey is the inviting aroma of this Yankee Candle. It is made with paraffin-grade wax for a clean burn of 110 to 150 hours.

Whether you use candles to help you relax after a long day or to energize yourself while getting ready in the morning, it’s important to choose the right scent. The way a candle smells can make you feel less homesick, for example, or even help you calm down during a period of anxiety.

More than just a way to make your kitchen smell like cupcakes, candles provide sensory and emotional benefits. With over 200 innovative aromas to choose from, there’s sure to be a Yankee Candle scent that delights and transports you.

