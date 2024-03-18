What stage 2 drought restrictions can mean for your lawn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi stage 2 water restrictions only allow outdoor watering once every other week on your residential trash pickup day.

This will affect lawn care for many. However Dr. Michael Womack with the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center says there is still hope to keep your lawn green and healthy.

"Using a water sprinkler with a large water droplet is going to make the water heavier and it’s actually going to get to the soil surface. You don’t want something to with a fine mist. That’s the number one thing," Dr. Womack said.

I also spoke to John Potter, the Co-owner of Turf Masters of Corpus Christi Lawn Mower Repair on the south side. He gave a tip on how to keep your lawn healthy amidst the restriction and Dr. Womack explained why it works.

"Mowing less and maybe not cutting it so short is going to go a long way," Potter said.

"It allows the grass to grow a little bit taller, it provides a little more shading to the soil and so that’ll help reduce evaporation at the soil surface," Dr. Womack said.

Womack said the main takeaway is even though we can’t water as frequently, consistent care and watering of your lawn will still result in nice, healthy grass.

"Your grass will develop those deep roots. So we can have a green landscape even under drought restrictions," Womack said.

