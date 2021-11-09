Windy, warm Wednesday ahead of the next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We'll have a couple more warm, humid days before the next cold front arrives Thursday. After a windy Wednesday with southerly winds, winds will shift to the northeast Thursday and Friday, cooling temperatures down a bit.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 60 inland, mid 60s in Corpus Christi to near 70 at the coast with southeast winds at 8-14 mph.

It will be windy and warm Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s with decreasing clouds and southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning but any rain with it looks like it will stay to our north. Winds will shift to the northeast Thursday morning at 8-16 mph with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A secondary cold front will move through early Friday and ushering in cooler air. We'll reach the upper 70s Friday but will drop into the low to mid 50s Friday night.

We'll have another weekend with sunshine, cool nights and mild days with high temperatures staying in the 70s Saturday with a cool northeast breeze. Winds will shift to the south Sunday, warming temperatures a few degrees before another weak cold front moves in early Monday, cooling temperatures slightly.

The medium range outlook through next week continues to show dry weather and a warming trend with another cold front late in the week.