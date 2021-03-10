Windy, humid days continue through Saturday

Gusty winds, higher humidity and warm days will continue through Saturday. Beaches will stay mild with southeast winds and rough surf. A weak cold front will send a few showers into the Coastal Bend and drop our temperatures a bit but by early next week the warming trend will resume.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow and Friday we'll have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s inland to the lower 80s in Corpus Christi and low 70s at the beaches with windy afternoons. Southeast winds of 15-28 mph will gust up to 38 mph at times.

Saturday will still be warm and windy with highs in the lower 80s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s inland while the beaches will stay in the lower 70s.

A cold front will move in early Sunday morning, shifting our winds to the northeast. Scattered showers are likely for the first half of the day Sunday before the drier air moves in but not much rain is expected. Most areas will see under a tenth inch of rain with a few spots up to a quarter inch. It won't be as windy or as warm Sunday, with highs staying in the lower 70s.

Early next week we'll warm back up into the lower 80s by Wednesday before another cold front cools us down later in the week.

