Windy, cool and dry today ahead of a chilly night, with rain for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A dome of cool, dry high pressure will move slowly east through midweek ahead of a disturbance that promises significant rainfall Thursday through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clear skies, light wind and low humidity will mean another cold morning Tuesday

Southeasterly flow begins to return clouds and humidity by Wednesday

Rain showers appear by late Thursday and become widespread Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and cold

Temperature:

Low in the middle 40s

Winds:

Light and variable

Tuesday:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 60s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

East southeast wind 12 to 23 mph

Enjoy the mild days and cool nights through midweek, but prepared for significant rains of 1 to 2 inches Thursday through Saturday.