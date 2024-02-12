Windy, cool and dry today ahead of a chilly night, with rain for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A dome of cool, dry high pressure will move slowly east through midweek ahead of a disturbance that promises significant rainfall Thursday through Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Clear skies, light wind and low humidity will mean another cold morning Tuesday
- Southeasterly flow begins to return clouds and humidity by Wednesday
- Rain showers appear by late Thursday and become widespread Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
Light and variable
Tuesday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast wind 12 to 23 mph
Enjoy the mild days and cool nights through midweek, but prepared for significant rains of 1 to 2 inches Thursday through Saturday.