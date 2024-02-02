Windy and warm with a chance of thunderstorms Friday night and early Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Clear and mild tonight, then a sunny and windy Friday. Scattered storms Friday night and Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight storms Friday may be marginally severe, with possible large hail

Most storms over northern Coastal Bend

Windy with elevated fire danger Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 12 mph

Friday:

Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 25 mph

Friday Night:

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low ihe lower 60s

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 23 mph

Heaviest rainfall will be over northern Coastal Bend with up to an inch of rain expected.