Windy and warm with a chance of thunderstorms Friday night and early Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Clear and mild tonight, then a sunny and windy Friday. Scattered storms Friday night and Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Overnight storms Friday may be marginally severe, with possible large hail
- Most storms over northern Coastal Bend
- Windy with elevated fire danger Sunday and Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 12 mph
Friday:
Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 25 mph
Friday Night:
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low ihe lower 60s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 23 mph
Heaviest rainfall will be over northern Coastal Bend with up to an inch of rain expected.