Windy and dry Friday with a mild weekend ahead

We'll have plenty of wind the next few days, shifting to the north Friday then back to the southeast this weekend. Very dry air and north winds will give us an elevated fire danger Friday afternoon and outdoor burning is discouraged.

A cold front will move through by daybreak Friday but it looks mainly dry with only a stray shower along the coast north of Corpus Christi.

Winds will shift to the north at 15-25 mph and highs will stay in the low 70s at the coast to near 80 inland Friday with sunny skies.

Saturday will stay mild with sunshine and east winds at 12-22mph with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We'll see a few more clouds Sunday as winds shift to the east-southeast up to 25 mph and gusty. High temperatures will reach near 80 inland to the lower 70s at the coast.

It will be windy Monday with temperatures warming into the lower 80s inland to mid 70s coast. South-southeast wind at 20-30 mph could gust as high as 45 mph.

A cold front will move through Monday night with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. There is a slight severe storm risk for our northern counties late in the day Monday and Monday night ahead of the cold front.

