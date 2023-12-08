Wilder weather for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Our winds and humidity will increase ahead of a moderate cold front arriving Saturday evening. The front will have only a few showers along it, but windy and much colder behind it for a couple of days.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy, breezy, muggy and milder with a low of 65.

Friday will reverse course again on our clouds with lots of afternoon sunshine windy and warmer with a high of 82.

Friday night expect cloudy skies, breezy and unseasonably mild with a low of 67.

Saturday will overall be mostly sunny breezy warm and humid with a high of 84 followed by our cold front and isolated showers near the coast by evening.

Saturday night and Sunday, windy with gusts up to 40 mph and colder with a low of 42 and a high of only 64.

Temperatures drop into the 30's on Sunday night as it becomes clear and nearly calm.

Stay Tuned.