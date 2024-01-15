Watch Now
While freezing precipitation tapers off tonight, Arctic cold will persist through early Wednesday

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 17:58:32-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arctic high pressure now over the Central Plains will sink into South Texas by early Wednesday, bringing the coldest air so far this winter. After a midweek warm-up, another cold front arrives early Friday to send temperatures into the 30s by Saturday morning. Rain chances return early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Freezing drizzle and freezing rain taper off tonight, but elevated road surfaces, bridges, overpasses and walkways may remain treacherous
  • Wind chill values will remain in the teens overnight and drop into the single digits early Tuesday
  • Freezing temperatures return early Wednesday, but warmer conditions arrive by Wednesday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and windy with lingering areas of light freezing drizzle or freezing rain.

Temperature: Overnight temperatures dropping into the middle 20s, with wind chill values dropping from the teens to single digits by daybreak.

Winds: North 16 to 30 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Still windy.

Temperature: High in the upper 30s

Winds: North 18 to 32 mph.

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy with moderating temperatures

Temperature: High in the middle 50s

Winds: Northeast 4 to 8 mph.

Remember to protect your pets, your plants, your pipes and the folks who cannot fend for themselves.

