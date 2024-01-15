While freezing precipitation tapers off tonight, Arctic cold will persist through early Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arctic high pressure now over the Central Plains will sink into South Texas by early Wednesday, bringing the coldest air so far this winter. After a midweek warm-up, another cold front arrives early Friday to send temperatures into the 30s by Saturday morning. Rain chances return early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Freezing drizzle and freezing rain taper off tonight, but elevated road surfaces, bridges, overpasses and walkways may remain treacherous
- Wind chill values will remain in the teens overnight and drop into the single digits early Tuesday
- Freezing temperatures return early Wednesday, but warmer conditions arrive by Wednesday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and windy with lingering areas of light freezing drizzle or freezing rain.
Temperature: Overnight temperatures dropping into the middle 20s, with wind chill values dropping from the teens to single digits by daybreak.
Winds: North 16 to 30 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Still windy.
Temperature: High in the upper 30s
Winds: North 18 to 32 mph.
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy with moderating temperatures
Temperature: High in the middle 50s
Winds: Northeast 4 to 8 mph.
Remember to protect your pets, your plants, your pipes and the folks who cannot fend for themselves.