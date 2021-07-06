Wet weather continues through the week

The wet weather pattern will continue through Friday with numerous thundershowers with heavy rainfall. We'll start to dry out this weekend as high pressure aloft builds and moisture decreases but there will still be the chance of showers.

Thundershowers are expected to increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the pattern repeats itself. The morning commute Wednesday could be very wet and you might want to allow more time to reach your destination. Showers will decrease Wednesday afternoon but are expected to increase again Wednesday night through Thursday.

There is a Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM Thursday for most of the Coastal Bend for the potential of 4-6 inches of rainfall, locally up to 10 inches. Thunderstorms will be efficient rain makers with heavy rain in short periods of time which could lead to flash flooding. Also, the slow moving nature of the rain will cause it to add up over time.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s the next few days but as we dry out a bit this weekend, we'll reach 90 by Sunday. For the weekend, scattered t-showers are still expected Saturday but will become more isolated Sunday.