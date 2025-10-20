CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few showers are likely in northern coastal neighborhoods

Hot, humid, and breezy weather all around!

The warm-up continues across the Coastal Bend, with afternoon highs nearing records! A few showers may sweep by our coastal neighborhoods Saturday morning, but don't count on meaningful rainfall to help fight our drought. Even with a cold front moving through the Coastal Bend on Sunday, a good drink of rain and 'fall feels' are no where to be found in South Texas. This front will drop humidity a bit (especially over the Brush Country), but the hot temps will continue unchanged. A second front will near the Coastal Bend on Wednesday, but new guidance suggests it may retreat towards the north before it gets to make much change in our weather. It's too early to know for sure, but a third cold front could be arriving by next weekend — hopefully with a cool-down. I'll keep an eye on the forecast! Stay hydrated and stay cool!

WEEKEND FORECAST: Near-record heat expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Warm and humid

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Few AM sprinkles, hot & humid

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Warm, breezy, and humid

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a great weekend!