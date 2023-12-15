We have a Friday cold front in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our temperatures will be overall be pretty close to normal (48/67) once our front moves through the area Friday night. Behind the front with clearing skies our lows will sink into the 40's and 50's while our highs will be back in the 70's

A Pacific cold front will push through the area Friday evening with only scattered showers, then breezy, clearing, much less humid, and cooler overnight lows with pleasant daytime highs.

Tonight will be cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles and a low of 64.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with less wind and scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers and a high of 72. Friday night expect a few showers breezy and cooler with a low of 54.

Saturday will be sunny breezy and less humid with a high near 70. Saturday night will be clear, calm and chilly with a low of 43.

Sunday expect a spectacular day with sunny skies, very light winds and a perfect high of 72.

More of the same on Monday.