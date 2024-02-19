Watch for early morning fog Tuesday and Wednesday; otherwise, fair and dry through the coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-level high pressure precludes rain this week even though a weak cold front arrives late Thursday. Temperatures will remain near or above normal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Widespread mainly inland fog expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings

Breezy onshore flow Tuesday becomes windy midweek

Cold front late Thursday takes temperatures back a few degrees but brings no rain

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool with early morning fog

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

South wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming light south after midnight

Tuesday:

Morning fog, becoming mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

South 12 to 21 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South 18 to 32 mph

Breezy to windy and warm through Thursday, not as warm and dry Friday through the weekend.