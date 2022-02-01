Warming through Wednesday then Arctic air arrives

The work week started off soggy and mild but will end with windy, cold weather. Rain showers will develop later in the day Wednesday through early Thursday as the Arctic front arrives. All of the Coastal Bend will see freezing temperatures Thursday night so you'll want to plan on protecting your plants, pipes, pets and of course yourself late this week.

Tonight we'll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog with lows in the low to mid 50s and light winds.

Tuesday will start off with clouds and areas of fog then become partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s inland and near 70 coast with light winds shifting to the southeast.

Wednesday will still be warmer with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70s but we'll have more clouds with a few showers developing later in the day.Southeast winds will increase to 15-20 mph.

Showers will become more numerous overnight Wednesday as an Arctic front moves in. Winds will shift to the north and increase to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Thursday as temperatures fall through the 40s.

It will be windy and cold as temperatures fall into the 30s by Thursday evening with wind chill readings in the 20s.

Overnight Thursday, temperatures will dip into the 20s inland to near 30 at the coast and a freeze is likely through early Friday morning. Wind chills will drop into the teens early Friday as northerly winds continue at 15-22 mph.

There is a low chance of a light wintry mix early Friday morning near the coast as warmer air aloft overrides the cold air at the surface. We'll watch for this potential and will have updates if it looks like ice will form.

We'll stay cold Friday, only reaching the low to mid 40 and dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday night.

Although we'll slowly warm, the weekend looks dry but cool as the cold air lingers and days stay in the 50s.