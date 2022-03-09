Warming through Thursday then colder air returns Friday

After a chilly night, we'll start warming up Wednesday and Thursday but it won't last. The next cold front arrives Friday morning and will usher in cooler air through the day and for the start of the weekend.

Tonight, skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s at the coast with northeast winds at 8-16 mph.

We'll start the day Wednesday chilly with lingering clouds but will warm into the mid 60s inland to near 60 at the coast in the afternoon with sunshine as winds shift to the east up to 12 mph.

Thursday will be the warmer day this week with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s inland to mid 60s at the coast and east-southeast winds at 8-15 mph under partly cloudy skies.

The next cold front will move through around mid-morning Friday. Not much moisture is available for rain so only spotty light showers are expected with the front Friday morning. Northerly winds will increase and temperatures will fall through the day from the 60s in the morning to 50s in the afternoon.

Friday night looks windy and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. Cold northerly winds at 20-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph will produce wind chill readings in the upper 20s.

Although we'll see sunshine Saturday, it won't warm up much, staying in the 50s with decreasing north-northeast winds.

We'll start warming up again starting Sunday as we reach into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.