Warming for Thanksgiving before the next cold front arrives

After of over a week of chilly temperatures and overcast skies, we'll finally start warming up and by the weekend we'll finally see some sunshine.

It won't be as cool Tuesday night with lows from near 50 inland to upper 50s along the coast under cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday to the mid to upper 70s for Thanksgiving but drop back into the 60s for Friday and Saturday, behind a cold front which moves through Thursday evening.

A few showers and isolated t-storms are expected with the front Thursday afternoon through evening but will be scattered. It looks like the rain will clear out by early Friday morning and we'll start drying out with gusty northwesterly winds at 15-25 mph.

The holiday weekend looks sunny with mild days and cool night and looks good for hanging the Christmas lights, although it will be breezy Saturday.

Nights will drop back into the 40s Friday and Saturday nights with highs on Saturday in the 60s, reaching into the lower 70s Sunday as winds shift to the south.