Warmer with increasing wind ahead of the next cold front

Winds will shift to the southeast and increase Thursday which will warm temperatures and give us partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible through Friday but most areas will stay dry until Friday night when a line of storms moves in ahead of the next cold front.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer, reaching the mid to upper 80s as southeast winds increase. Friday will be windy with south-southeast winds at 18-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon.

An isolated shower is possible Friday but most areas will stay dry until overnight when a line of showers and isolated t-storms moves through. Rainfall amounts look low, under a half inch and rain will be "hit and miss".

There is a risk of isolated severe storms with the main threat damaging wind and a lower threat of large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Showers look like they will move out by early Saturday morning as drier air moves in behind the front. Breezy northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies, northeast winds shifting to the east under 15 mph and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.