Warm, windy Wednesday- wet Thanksgiving

We are watching a cold front which will bring rain and cooler air in on Thanksgiving.

Showers will increase Wednesday night ahead of the front and become more widespread Thursday morningthrough early evening with pockets of heavy rain possible. It will be mild for the start of Thanksgiving with highs reaching the mid 70s before cooler air arrives.

The cold front is expected to move through early afternoon Thursday, shifting winds to the north and ushering cool air as rain gradually ends during the evening. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible along the coast with lower amounts inland before rain ends.

Shoppers will need the coats or sweaters Friday as it will be breezy, cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s much of the afternoon.

Saturday will still be rather cool with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with light northerly winds. Scattered showers will develop Saturday night through early Sunday as an upper level wave moves through.

Showers are possible Sunday morning but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.