Warm, windy Wednesday but much cooler Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our warm weather continues through Wednesday before the next cold front arrives early morning Thursday. A few showers will be possible early in the day before the cooler, drier air moves in as winds shift to the northeast.

Wednesday will be windy and warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s and south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning with showers after midnight Wednesday night through mid-morning Thursday. Rain amounts are expected to stay under a quarter inch, locally up to a half inch. Some areas could be missed by the rain which will be widely scattered.

Clouds will stick around through early afternoon Thursday and winds will be howling from the northeast at 15-28 mph. This will keep it cool with daytime temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Nights will be cool Thursday and Friday nights with lows in the upper 40s inland to the 50s and lower 60s closer to the coast.

We'll have more sunshine Friday but it will stay mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will shift to the east-southeast which will warm us starting on Saturday.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s Saturday to lower 80s Sunday and southeast winds at 8-15 mph. The next cold front will arrive next Monday with only isolated showers.

