Warm, windy Tuesday with cooler air moving in by Wednesday

We have one more day of above average temperatures before cooler air arrives and a cooler weather pattern takes hold through through the week.

Tuesday will be windy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s to 80 at the coast. The day will start with low clouds which will clear out for a partly cloudy afternoon. Southeast winds will increase to 20-25 mph at the coast Tuesday morning and 15-20 mph inland.

A cold front will move through the Coastal Bend late Tuesday night with a few light showers possible after midnight to daybreak Wednesday. Rainfall will be spotty so many areas will be missed and amounts looks light, under a quarter inch. The better chance of rain will be closer to the coast.

Winds will shift to the north by Wednesday morning and still be breezy at the coast, dying down through the day. Temperatures will start off near 60, reaching near 70 in the afternoon Wednesday with early clouds then mostly sunny skies.

Cooler air, light winds and clear skies will provide us with a cool night Wednesday with lows in the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast by Thursday morning.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to 70 degrees for Thursday. Another surge of cooler air will move in early Friday, cooling temperatures further with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A coastal trough of lower pressure is forecast to develop from Saturday through Sunday which will keep our skies cloudy and temperatures cool. High temperatures this weekend will stay in the upper 50s with on and off light rain showers.