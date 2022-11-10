Warm through Friday but much cooler this weekend

We have a couple more days of warm, humid weather before a cooler weather pattern settles in for the weekend and most of next week as a series of cold fronts move through.

The next cold front will move through Friday afternoon.

Minor coastal flooding is expected through Friday, especially during high tides which are at 6:54 PM Thursday and 8:04 PM Friday. Water will be higher on beaches, possibly up to the dunes. Also, the combination of strong winds, elevated swell periods, and increased wave heights will lead to dangerous rip currents through Thursday afternoon, possibly extending into Friday.

A strong cold front is forecast to move through Friday afternoon and will send much cooler, windy weather into south Texas by Friday night. A few showers and t-storms are possible along the front in the afternoon but will be spotty. An isolated severe storm is possible. Northerly winds of 15-25 mph will drop temperatures into the 50s Friday night.

An overrunning situation will develop with upper winds from the west-southwest, overriding the cool northerly winds at the surface. This warm air riding over the top of a shallow layer of cool air will keep low clouds around and periods of light rain and drizzle beginning Friday evening through early Saturday. Forecast soundings indicate that the air will gradually dry out Saturday and the rain will taper off through the day, although the clouds will be persistent.

Also, temperatures will stay chilly Saturday, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, falling into the 40s Saturday night. Sunday looks cloudy but drier and still cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s and cool northeast breeze.

Showers are expected to return Sunday evening through Monday as a warm front slowly lifts north through south Texas. Temperatures will warm to near 70 Monday but will fall once again Tuesday as another cold front moves through early in the morning.