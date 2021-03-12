Warm Saturday, few showers Sunday

The windy, warm weather will continue for the first half of the weekend before a weak cold front moves through Sunday, sending slightly cooler and drier air in to the Coastal Bend. We'll start warming up early next week before another cold front moves through Wednesday.

Saturday we'll have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s inland to the lower 80s in Corpus Christi and low 70s at the beaches with a windy afternoon. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust up to 35 mph at times.

A cold front will move in Sunday morning, shifting our winds to the northeast by afternoon. Scattered showers are likely for the first half of the day Sunday before the drier air moves in but not much rain is expected. Most areas will see under a tenth inch of rain with a few spots up to a quarter inch. It won't be as windy or as warm Sunday, with highs staying in the lower to mid 70s.

Sunday night looks cool and dry with lows in the low to mid 50s. But we'll start warming up again Monday as winds shift to the southeast and increase.

Highs will reach into the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front cools us down late Wednesday. Only isolated showers are expected with the mid-week front.

