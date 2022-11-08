Warm, humid work week but much cooler by the weekend

The warm, humid weather will stick around through Friday as southeasterly winds continue to bring moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. An increase in moisture will lead to isolated showers Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures through Friday will reach into the low to mid 80s and nights will stay muggy and in the lower 70s.

There is a total lunar eclipse Monday night as Earth's shadow will block the sun from reaching the moon. The eclipse will begin at 3:09 AM and the total eclipse will last from 4:16 to 5:41 AM. During that time the moon will appear a blood red color. Skies for the eclipse will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Minor Coastal Flooding will be possible mid to late this week along the Middle Texas Coast. A persistent easterly flow will combine with elevated swell periods, wave heights and astronomically high tides due to a full moon to increase the probability of coastal flooding occurring. A gradual increase in water levels will begin as early as tonight with water levels potentially reaching coastal flood criteria Wednesday which could result in up to 1 foot of beach inundation.

Due the aforementioned easterly flow and elevated swells, dangerous rip currents are expected along the Middle Texas Coast. Currently, there is a Moderate Risk of rip currents along the Middle Texas Coast which is expected to continue through Tuesday. By Wednesday, the rip current is expected to fluctuate from Moderate to High through late this week, potentially extending into the weekend.

A strong cold front is forecast to move through Friday afternoon and will send much cooler, windy weather into south Texas by Friday night. A few showers are possible along the front and northerly winds of 15-25 mph will drop temperatures into the 50s Friday night.

An overrunning situation will develop with upper winds from the west-southwest, overriding the cool northerly winds at the surface. This will keep low clouds around and periods of light rain from late Friday through Saturday. Also, temperatures will stay chilly Saturday, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, falling into the 40s Saturday night.