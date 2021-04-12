Warm & humid with isolated showers

It will stay warm and humid the next few days with a lot of clouds and isolated showers and t-storms. A cold front will drop into south Texas Tuesday and stall. This will give us an isolated rain chance tonight into early Tuesday and again Tuesday night and Wednesday. Another stronger front will push south Friday into Saturday, giving us a better chance of rain for Saturday and cool us down a bit this weekend.

Low clouds and fog will increase tonight with isolated showers developing. These will be very hit and miss so many areas will stay dry. Lows will only drop to near 70.

After an early shower chance, we'll have partial afternoon sunshine and it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s in Corpus Christi to near 90 inland and upper 70s to 80 at the coast with easterly winds at 8-15 mph.

Isolated showers and t-storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with high temperatures in the 80s again Wednesday.

Thursday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to 80 and northeast winds up to 20 mph with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower chance.