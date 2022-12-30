Warm holiday weekend ahead

The warm weather pattern continues through the holiday weekend. An area of low pressure moving through south Texas early Friday morning will give us a stray shower chance but most areas will remain dry.

Thursday night we'll have low clouds and areas of fog with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday start off cloudy with a stray shower chance early then mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lighter winds, shifting from the north to the southeast under 12 mph.

New Year's weekend looks mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and nights in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will remain light Saturday, from the southwest then will shift to the south-southeast Sunday and increase in the afternoon.

Fog will develop Saturday night with areas of dense fog likely.

The warming continues through Monday with high temperatures near 80 with a windy afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through early Tuesday, bringing temperatures back down into the lower 70s for the middle of next week.