Warm Friday expected with cooler temperatures for weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is another transition day in South Texas.

We will be on the “warm” side of a cold front for much of the day. leading to very warm temperatures across the area with some low to mid-80s.

Clouds and a few showers/spotty drizzle will be with us for the first part of the day, and then by the early afternoon, the front will push much of that out of the area. The “cooler” air associated with the front is lagging behind the boundary and we won’t feel much of the cool air until Saturday morning.

Expect an afternoon high of 81 in Corpus Christi with a north-northwesterly wind around 7-14 mph. Despite a lot of clouds, the rainfall opportunity is slim and will only amount to a few hundredths of an inch.

Tonight, we’ll clear out with some cooler air filtering in. Winds will begin to increase around 15-25 mph out of the north. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s.

Over the weekend, we’ll hold on to a few clouds each day. Saturday will be cooler than Sunday. Highs on Saturday will top the upper 60s and then the low 70s on Sunday. Expect breezy winds around 10-20 mph as well.

Heading into next week, we’ll have a good warming trend underway.

Monday, the highs will be in the middle 70s and then by the middle of the week, we’ll return into the 80s.

Winds will play a major role next week with sustained wind values hovering around 20-30 mph with higher gusts possible. Boaters, mariners and fishermen should take note and use caution.

And given a good southeasterly wind that will be with us, rainfall opportunities stay slim to none. There will just be too much wind to see anything substantial across the area.

Have a great weekend!

