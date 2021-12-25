Warm, dry weather for Christmas

This will be the warmest Christmas since 2015 as temperatures reach into the low to mid 80s. Dry weather will continue for the Lone Star State and those traveling in Texas will have mainly good conditions this weekend except for windy weather in the panhandle.

Those traveling north or west tonight will need to watch for dense fog forming after midnight through early Friday from San Antonio to Del Rio and Laredo. Fog will also develop in inland areas of the Coastal Bend where winds are lighter overnight.

Lows will drop to near 60 inland to the upper 60s at the coast Friday night with southerly winds under 15 mph.

We'll have a warm, breezy and mostly sunny Christmas with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland to near 80 at the coast and south-southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Beach weather looks good with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and south winds at 15-20 mph. The water temperature is cool, in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 at the coast. South-southeast winds will be windy as they climb 15-25 mph with gusts to 30.

Nights will be mild with lows in the 60s and patchy fog well inland while the nights will be breezy at the coast.