Warm & breezy start to work week

Warming trend continues with changes to come
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warming trend continues
- Windy conditions throughout the week
- A cold front Wednesday brings temps back to close to normal
- Rain chances return Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECASTTonight: Partly cloudy & windy
Temperature: Low in the mid-upper 60s
Winds: Gusts near 30 mph
Tuesday: Warmer partly sunny & windy
Temperature: Highs up to 80
Winds: South wind up to 25 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & strong winds
Temperature: High of 80
Winds: Winds could gust up to 40 mph
Warm & humid to start to the work week with changes mid week due to our next cold front on Wednesday. Providing us with cooler air highs will return to close to normal in the 60’s. Rain chances will also return Thursday night into early Friday
