Warm & breezy start to work week

DOWNTOWN CORPUS CHRISTI.jpg
KRIS
Drone Shot over downtown Corpus Christi
Posted at 5:36 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 18:36:49-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

Warming trend continues with changes to come

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Warming trend continues
  • Windy conditions throughout the week
  • A cold front Wednesday brings temps back to close to normal 
  • Rain chances return Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECASTTonight: Partly cloudy & windy
Temperature: Low in the mid-upper 60s
Winds: Gusts near 30 mph

Tuesday: Warmer partly sunny & windy
Temperature: Highs up to 80
Winds: South wind up to 25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & strong winds
Temperature: High of 80
Winds: Winds could gust up to 40 mph

Warm & humid to start to the work week with changes mid week due to our next cold front on Wednesday. Providing us with cooler air highs will return to close to normal in the 60’s. Rain chances will also return Thursday night into early Friday

Have a wonderful week :)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
