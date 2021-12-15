Warm and windy through Friday but big changes this weekend

The warm up continues and temperatures will be well above average the next few days before a strong cold front cools us down this weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday with the front then showery and chilly weather for Sunday.

Low clouds and fog will develop tonight with areas of dense fog. Lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday look windy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland to upper 70s coast under partly cloudy skies and southeast winds of 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon with showers and isolated t-storms increasing ahead of the front through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70s then fall as northeast winds increase during the afternoon.

Showers will taper off Saturday evening but increase again by early Sunday as warmer air aloft overrides the cool air at the surface causing light showers or drizzle to develop.

Showery weather will continue Sunday morning with temperatures only in the 50s Sunday and north winds at 12-20 mph. Showers will taper off in the afternoon as north winds continue to diminish.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s by Monday morning for a chilly start to the work week.