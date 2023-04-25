Warm and humid Wednesday, rain returns early Thursday

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight with areas of fog developing and lows in the upper 60s inland to lower 70s at the coast.

There is a stray shower chance early Wednesday but the afternoon looks partly cloudy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland to near 80 at the coast with southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

A cold front is forecast to move through late Wednesday night with a few showers and thunderstorms possible through early Thursday behind the front. Heaviest rain is expected to move south of our area but for us, up to a half inch of rain is possible.

Thursday will be mild with high temperatures staying in the 70s with north-northeast winds and widely scattered showers mainly early in the day with possibly an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer before the next cold front arrives overnight, cooling temperatures into the 70s for Saturday.

Widely scattered showers Friday night will taper off early Saturday with drier weather for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will be warmer, reaching into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.