Very warm through Friday then much cooler

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week before another cold front moves through early Saturday, cooling temperatures for the weekend. A few showers are possible with the front but not much rain is expected.

Widespread fog will develop Wednesday tonight through early Thursday morning and will be dense in areas. Those traveling early may want to allow extra time for travel which could be slow where dense fog develops. Fog will lift from 8 to 9 AM to hazy skies.

It will be warm and windy Thursday afternoon, reaching the low to mid 80s with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph. It will stay breezy Thursday night, keeping fog from forming closer to the coast. Inland areas will see patchy fog.

Friday looks partly cloudy, windy and very warm with high temperatures reaching 90 inland to the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. South-southeast winds will increase to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.

Weather for the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade Friday evening will be breezy and mild with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and southerly winds at 13-18 mph.

Isolated showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the Coastal Bend between 5 and 8 AM. Winds will shift to the north and increase for a windy, cool day Saturday staying in the mid to upper 60s with north winds at 15-25 mph.

We'll cool back into the mid 40s to lower 50s Saturday night giving us a chilly start to the day Sunday. We'll have a fairly cool afternoon, staying in the upper 60s to near 70 with mostly sunny skies.

A warming trend will begin early next week with highs near 80 by Tuesday. There is no meaningful rain in the forecast for next week.