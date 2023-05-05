Very warm, humid weekend

High pressure aloft will dominate our weather through early next week, keeping our weather mainly dry with above average temperatures.

Nights will be cloudy this weekend with partial sunshine in the afternoons. It will be very warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s inland and low to mid 80s at the coast and southeast winds at 10-20 mph. A stray shower or t-storm is possible this weekend but most areas will remain dry.

It will be very humid with dew points in the mid 70s. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will reach the upper 90s to near 100 in Corpus Christi and 100-105 degrees inland during the afternoons through Monday.

Low pressure aloft will move into the central states late next week, giving us an unsettled weather pattern. Periods of showers and t-storms will be possible from Wednesday through next Saturday.