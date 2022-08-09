Very hot Wednesday but less heat later in the week as rain chances increase

There were a few showers Tuesday, mainly inland with highest but isolated rainfall amounts in southern Duval and Jim Wells counties. The coast missed out on rain Tuesday but will have a better chance later this week.

For Wednesday, only a stray shower is expected with most areas remaining dry. It will be a scorcher with highs in the upper 90s to 100 inland, mid to upper 90s around Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches. Southeast winds will be light in the morning then increase to 12-18 mph in the afternoon.

From Thursday through early Sunday, upper level disturbances will move in around the ridge of high pressure aloft which will stay anchored over the Rockies. These disturbances along with increased tropical moisture will give us a better chance of rain.

Showers will be more isolated Thursday but will be widely scattered to scattered Friday and Saturday before decreasing Sunday.

Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Sunday will vary greatly, depending on where thundershowers develop which will produce heavier pockets of rain.

On average, a half inch inland up to an inch at the coast is expected with higher amounts from Rockport northward where some forecast models project 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Temperatures will come down slightly late in the week and this weekend due to more cloud cover and possible showers but it will still be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s inland and mid to upper 80s beaches.