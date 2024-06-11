Upper level instability, abundant Gulf moisture, combine to bring scattered storms tonight and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Rain chances increase tonight and Wednesday, heat returns Thursday through Sunday, then tropical moisture arrives to bring significant rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

rain chances increase late tonight, especially over northwestern Coastal Bend

scattered showers and storms expected for your Wednesday

Hot and humid Thursday through Sunday

Deep tropical moisture may bring significant rainfall Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, especially northwestern Coastal Bend

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light southeast

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, very warm and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees

Winds:

East wind 10 to 18 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East wind 10 to 18 mph

Rainfall may exceed an inch tonight over northwestern Coastal Bend areas, with less amounts elsewhere. Heavy rain is possible along the coastal early next wee.