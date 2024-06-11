Watch Now
Upper level instability, abundant Gulf moisture, combine to bring scattered storms tonight and Wednesday

7daypcpn.JPG
Accumulated rainfall expected over the next seven days.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 11, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Rain chances increase tonight and Wednesday, heat returns Thursday through Sunday, then tropical moisture arrives to bring significant rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • rain chances increase late tonight, especially over northwestern Coastal Bend
  • scattered showers and storms expected for your Wednesday
  • Hot and humid Thursday through Sunday
  • Deep tropical moisture may bring significant rainfall Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, especially northwestern Coastal Bend
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light southeast

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy, very warm and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
East wind 10 to 18 mph

Thursday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East wind 10 to 18 mph

Rainfall may exceed an inch tonight over northwestern Coastal Bend areas, with less amounts elsewhere. Heavy rain is possible along the coastal early next wee.

