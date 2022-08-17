Typical late-summer heat, watching the tropics

The hottest part of summer is behind us as the 30 year average high temperatures are starting to come down. From August 5-15th, the average high temperature in Corpus Christi is 96 but drops to 95 on the 16th and to 93 by the end of the month. We still have plenty of hot, humid weather ahead, but temperatures will slowly come down as fall approaches.

The August heat will be ramping up again with high temperatures in the upper 90s inland to mid 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches the rest of this week. Winds will stay under 18 mph through Thursday but increase slightly this weekend.

The rest of the work week looks mainly dry but stray sea breeze showers are possible again Wednesday.

Later in the week a frontal boundary is forecast to move south and stall to our north. At this time it looks like any rain from it will miss most of the Coastal Bend but we'll keep an eye on our northern counties late Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave currently located over Nicaragua which is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Tropical moisture is forecast to increase from the south this weekend giving us a chance of showers this weekend. It's possible there could be some heavy rainfall depending on the track of the tropical wave.