Typical late-July heat and humidity expected with hazy skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Showers and thunderstorms are ending and we are heading into dry weather with plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity starting on Friday.

High pressure aloft will build over south Texas through early next week causing the air to be more stable and dry which will boost temperatures.

The onshore flow will provide us with windy afternoons but high humidity and heat indices in the dangerous range.

We'll also have hazy skies as the Saharan dust returns starting Friday and will be with us for the third consecutive weekend. Air quality is forecast to drop into the moderate range which means those who have respiratory issues could be affected.

The full moon of July, the Buck Moon, will rise at 8:32 p.m. Friday and may look a bit yellow-orange due to increasing Saharan dust.

Temperatures from Friday through Monday will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 at night with days reaching the mid-90s in Corpus Christi, upper 90s to 100 inland and upper 80s at the beaches with windy afternoons. Southeast winds will approach 20 mph each day with slightly higher gusts.

The humidity will make it feel hotter with afternoon heat indices reaching 105 to 112 degrees. You'll want to slow down and stay hydrated to avoid heat illnesses.