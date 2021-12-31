Two more days of warm weather before Arctic air arrives

With only one more day left to 2021, it looks like December will come in as the warmest December in Corpus Christi since records began in 1887. It's also likely that we will break the record high temperature for January 1st as we warm to near 90 Saturday.

The warmth will quickly come to an end as an Arctic cold front moves through New Year's night. Howling northerly winds will usher in much colder air by Sunday morning with temperatures falling more than 40 degrees from Saturday afternoon through mid- morning Sunday.

In the near term, fog will develop again Thursday night but won't be as widespread at the coast due to more of a breeze. But there will be areas of dense fog, especially inland where winds will be lighter. Low temperatures will stay in the low 60s inland to near 70 coast.

Windy, warm weather will round out 2021 with partly cloudy skies Friday and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland to the upper 70s to 80 at the coast and south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph. Those heading out to celebrate New Year's Eve will have a mild, breezy evening with temperatures in the lower 70s.

The first day of 2022 looks very warm with temperatures near 90 inland and lower 80s coast. A record high is likely in Corpus Christi as we reach close to 90 Saturday afternoon as winds shift to the west and warm temperatures under mostly sunny skies.

The Arctic cold front arrives close to midnight Saturday night with shifting winds to the north increasing to 25-30 mph. Strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected late Saturday night through early Sunday morning along the coast. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning. No rain is expected with the front.

Expect a chilly, windy and mostly sunny day Sunday with temperatures only reaching into the mid 50s and northerly winds at 20-25 mph early then decreasing through the day.

Monday morning will start off cold with lows touching freezing in our northwestern inland areas and in the mid to upper 30s in Corpus Christi and mid 40s coast. After a cool day Monday, temperatures will start warming again next week before the next cold front arrives Thursday.