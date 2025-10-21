Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 90s

Sunrise Forecast: Tuesday, October 21st, 2025
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Sunny skies today with feels like temperatures towards the 100F mark
  • Winds out of the southeast hold our moisture and humidity in place
  • Rain chances return into the Friday to Saturday night time frame

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 95F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid

Temperature: 72F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm

Temperature: 92F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great rest of your Tuesday Coastal Bend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.