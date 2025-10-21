Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 90s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunny skies today with feels like temperatures towards the 100F mark
- Winds out of the southeast hold our moisture and humidity in place
- Rain chances return into the Friday to Saturday night time frame
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot
Temperature: 95F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid
Temperature: 72F
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm
Temperature: 92F
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great rest of your Tuesday Coastal Bend!