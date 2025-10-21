Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 90s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny skies today with feels like temperatures towards the 100F mark

Winds out of the southeast hold our moisture and humidity in place

Rain chances return into the Friday to Saturday night time frame

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 95F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid

Temperature: 72F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm

Temperature: 92F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great rest of your Tuesday Coastal Bend!