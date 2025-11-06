Thursday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning before sunny skies this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense fog advisory until 9am this morning

Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and upper 70s along the coast

Warmer temperatures tomorrow getting us to the lower 90s

With more moisture in place we're seeing some patchy fog setting up across the Coastal Bend this morning which should dissipate around 9-11am. This afternoon is looking nice and sunny with daytime highs in the upper 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. Tomorrow and Saturday we'll likely see low 90s for daytime highs before our next cold front arrives Sunday morning cooling us off back to the 70s and 40s by next Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Warm

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Calm, and Humid



Temperature:

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 91F

Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great start to your Thursday Coastal Bend!