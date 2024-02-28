Temporary cool-down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday evening!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Corpus Christi reached 90ºF for the first time since October 2023
- Cold front brings cooler temps
- Disrespectful winds remain in the forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SSE 5 to 15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: NNE 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and cool, breezy
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: NE 15 to 25 mph
Have a great evening!