Temporary cool-down

Temps sink from the 90s to the 70s
Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 20:45:06-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Corpus Christi reached 90ºF for the first time since October 2023
  • Cold front brings cooler temps
  • Disrespectful winds remain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: SSE 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: NNE 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and cool, breezy
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: NE 15 to 25 mph

Have a great evening!

