Temporary cool-down

Temps sink from the 90s to the 70s

Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 27, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday evening! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Corpus Christi reached 90ºF for the first time since October 2023

Cold front brings cooler temps

Disrespectful winds remain in the forecast CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 64ºF Winds: SSE 5 to 15 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy Temperature: High 78ºF Winds: NNE 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy and cool, breezy

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: NE 15 to 25 mph Have a great evening!

