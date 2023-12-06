Temperatures higher then much lower

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There is not much rain at all in the seven day forecast but there is a wild swing in our temperatures.

A strong storm system coming out of the Rockies will turn our winds more southerly, warm us up on increasing winds. The trailing cold front will come through on Saturday PM with wind and colder conditions.

Tonight, will be clear early then high clouds late with a cool low of 57.

Thursday will be more humid, breezy and milder with more clouds to and a high of 76.

Thursday night will be cloudy breezy muggy and milder with a low of 65.

Friday will be windy warm and humid with some late day sun and a high of 81.

Temperatures reach the mid 80's on Saturday followed by isolated showers during the evening then plummeting temperatures into the 40's Sunday morning and upper 30's Monday morning.

Stay tuned.