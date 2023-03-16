T-Storms, strong wind gusts and much cooler

A strong cold front will move through the Coastal Bend by daybreak Friday. A line of scattered showers and isolated t-storms will form out ahead of it and move through late Thursday night, after 3 a.m. and move out by mid-morning. Rainfall amounts will vary but mostly under a quarter inch with higher totals possible under thunderstorms.

Strong northerly at 20-28 mph, gusting up to 50 mph along the coast behind the front Friday morning, gradually tapering off but still windy through the day.

Friday's temperatures will fall into the upper 50s with strong northerly winds with mostly cloudy skies early and some afternoon sunshine.

The weekend will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance Saturday as a secondary cold front moves through, keeping afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s and breezy north winds. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s Saturday night.

Waves of low pressure aloft will move through south Texas Sunday and Monday, producing scattered light showers as temperatures stay in the 50s with breezy northeast winds.

We'll start warming up Tuesday through Thursday with highs reaching into the 80s before the next cold front arrives next Friday.