Sweltering heat for the holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The late-summer heat won't let up anytime soon as our dome of high pressure aloft continues to dominate through the holiday weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday but as we head into the weekend we'll dry out and sunshine will prevail.

The Saharan dust will give us hazy skies this weekend as a thicker layer moves in. Air quality is forecast to stay in the moderate category so those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may want to stay indoors as much as possible.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s inland to the lower 90s at the coast with heat indices from 105-110 each day and southeast winds at 8-15 mph Saturday, decreasing slightly Sunday and Monday.

Lighter winds will give us good boating and fishing conditions with smooth to slightly choppy bays and waterways.

Also, with all the heat it might be a good weekend to head to the beach. Surf heights are expected to be at 3 feet Saturday, dropping to 2 feet Sunday and Monday. The rip current risk is low for the weekend but remember, there can still be rip currents any time, especially near jetties and piers so always use caution in the water.

