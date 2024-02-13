Sunshine & change ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! This Mardi Gras is a warm one and a good reason to enjoy some king cake on the patio today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Lots of sunshine today

Moderate fire danger

Rain on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds this afternoon.

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: ESE 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy & warm, a few stray showers possible.

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: ESE 10 to 20 mph

Have a terrific day!