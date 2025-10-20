Sunny through the early evening, patchy fog overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures warmed up across our neighborhoods this afternoon, feeling like summer.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
A cold front pushes its way through South Texas Sunday that will drop humidity values and bring some slightly gusty winds behind it. We can expect slightly cooler conditions along with drier air.
Temperatures stick around in the low 90s through early next week, but overall above normal for this time of year.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny, slightly gusty winds
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!